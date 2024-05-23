Five-week-old baby dies from whooping cough in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A five-week-old baby from Rugby has died from whooping cough.

Warwickshire's director of public health Dr Shade Agboola confirmed the fatality at a recent meeting of the county's health and wellbeing board while addressing concern over the surge in cases nationally.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a release earlier this month that confirmed 1,319 cases had been flagged in March 2024, following on from 918 in February and 556 in January. The BBC reported that there had only been “around 200” in the whole of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been five infant deaths this year with the highest rate of infection seen in the group that is most vulnerable – babies younger than three months old.

There have been five infant deaths this year with the highest rate of infection seen in the group that is most vulnerable – babies younger than three months old.

“We have been busy in the health protection space in the past couple of weeks,” said Dr Agboola.

“The information out there in the media around pertussis, whooping cough, and the increase in the number of cases has unfortunately impacted us.

“We had a death from pertussis a couple of weeks ago in a five-week-old baby in Rugby. We are working closely with the UK Health Security Agency to come up with a range of actions to support that particular community where the death has happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data published via UKHSA's interactive map shows three cases in Rugby in the past week, seven in the past fortnight and 35 cases for the year up to May 4.

There have been 31 cases in the district of Warwick, 24 in the district of Stratford-on-Avon, six in Nuneaton & Bedworth and three in North Warwickshire in the same period of 2024.

Whooping cough, clinically known as pertussis, is a bacterial infection which affects the lungs. The first signs of infection are similar to a cold.

After around a week, infection can develop into bouts of coughing that last for a few minutes and typically get worse at night. Young babies may have difficulty breathing after a bout of coughing that does not always come with the distinctive whooping noise associated with the condition, making it hard to distinguish from other conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Government advice reads: “If anyone in your family is diagnosed with whooping cough, it’s important they stay at home and do not go into work, school or nursery until 48 hours after starting antibiotics, or 3 weeks after symptoms start if they have not had antibiotics.