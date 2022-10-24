Food inspectors have delivered new hygiene scores on three cafes and restaurants in Leamington and Warwick.

Here are the Food Standards Agency's results:

- Oriental Star, at 9 Parade, Leamington, was given a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on September 20.

- Cafe Recharge, at National Grid, Faraday House, Warwick, was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on September 13.

- Valles, at 44 Clarendon Street, Leamington, was given four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on September 16.