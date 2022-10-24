Food inspectors deliver new hygiene scores on three places in Leamington and Warwick
Two achieved four-out-of-five star ratings – but one scored just two stars
Food inspectors have delivered new hygiene scores on three cafes and restaurants in Leamington and Warwick.
Here are the Food Standards Agency's results:
- Oriental Star, at 9 Parade, Leamington, was given a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on September 20.
Most Popular
- Cafe Recharge, at National Grid, Faraday House, Warwick, was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on September 13.
Advertisement
- Valles, at 44 Clarendon Street, Leamington, was given four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on September 16.
Of the Warwick district's 345 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 306 (89 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.