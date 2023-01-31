People are needed to provide company, conversation and even a creative outlet

A recruitment drive to increase volunteers working at Rugby hospital has been launched by The Friends of St Cross.

They are seeking to recruit more people to befriend patients by providing company, conversation and even a creative outlet through playing bingo, board games and art.

Help is also needed for the mealtime companion service to encourage and support patients with eating.

Students from Rugby School play games with a patient.

Not all patients have relatives or friends that are available to give this support, so a team assist on several wards at the Barby Road hospital.

Doug Jones, Chair of the Friends, said: “The support provided by volunteers at the Hospital of St Cross is widely appreciated by patients and staff alike.

"The demand for voluntary support is high as we continue to be approached with new requests to lend support to staff and improve the patient experience within the hospital.”

Doug said services have expanded greatly over the last two years.

He added: "If you think you’d be able to help us to help St Cross with the gift of time in a voluntary role we look forward to hearing from you.”

Volunteering provides many benefits to both mental and physical health. It can help to counteract the effects of stress, isolation and anxiety.

People who volunteer say the social contact that comes from helping and working with others has a positive effect on well-being.