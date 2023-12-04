Game of Thrones actor makes Christmas appeal for incredible home nursing service for south Warwickshire

Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall and The Crown actor Anton Lesser has put out a special Christmas appeal for an incredible home nursing service in south Warwickshire.

The classical actor, who lives locally, is patron of Shipston Home Nursing which offers an end-of-life service in the homes of patients who would prefer to be in their home surroundings.

The film marks the first time in recent years that Shipston Home Nursing has produced a Christmas Appeal which asks the local community to support this vital charity.

Anton Lesser, who became a Patron of Shipston Home Nursing this year, fronts the appeal alongside a rather friendly cat who clearly fancies his moment in the limelight.

“It is rare for us to directly ask for support”, said Kate Bamford, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Shipston Home Nursing.

“We provide end of life care for patients in Shipston, Wellesbourne, Kineton and the surrounding villages. Our care is available 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year and is completely free of charge. We need to raise over £550,000 to keep doing what we do, and we’re currently spending more on delivering patient care than we are raising.

"This Christmas, we’re asking our wonderful community for any level of financial support they might be able to offer.”Filmed at Winchcombe Farm, the appeal also features Jo Carroll, whose mother was cared for by Shipston Home Nursing, and her son Bob. It launches this week with donations going directly to the charity.

