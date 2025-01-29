Have your say on the future of our health services in Rugby at public consultation event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A public consultation on the future of our health services in Rugby is being held by the town's MP.

Cuts to NHS services has long been a controversial issue in Rugby, with the planned closure of the Hoskyn ward at the Hospital of St Cross once again leading to protests marches.

Now John Slinger MP says he wants to hear your views at a community workshop on Thursday, February 6, from 2-4pm in Rugby.

Residents can register their interest now via the online form: https://forms.gle/23ARGMqR39kF7g5x5

Mr Slinger said: “It is so important to hear everyone's views on how we can build a better NHS fit for the future which caters for everyone’s needs.

“This will help the Government prioritise what matters most to the residents of Rugby and is an excellent opportunity for constituents to have their say about the future of healthcare here.

“Places are limited so please do sign up and if you can't make it, I encourage you to contribute online.”