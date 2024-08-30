Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cases of head lice and nits are on the rise ahead of the new school term 🎒

This year has seen an unusual spike in head lice cases.

As the new school year begins, the risk to children catching head lice is higher than ever.

Derek Bruce, a leading health expert at First Aid for Schools has issued a critical warning to parents across the UK to take immediate action.

A health expert is warning parents to be extra vigilant for head lice as children start returning to the classroom this September.

Derek Bruce, a leading health expert at First Aid for Schools, has issued a critical warning to parents across the UK to take action to protect their kids.

Children are at a higher risk of head lice in September when they return to school, with many parents unaware of the additional risks and not taking the steps to prevent head lice from developing.

The risk of headlice spreading among schoolchildren is higher than ever, with Bruce explaining: “This year has seen an unusual spike in head lice cases, and it’s no coincidence.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to protect your kids from head lice.

What are the symptoms of head lice?

Head lice are common in young children, they can make your child’s head feel itchy and are passed by head to head contact. They can be difficult to spot in hair and are usually 3mm in length. Their eggs which are called nits are brown or white and will attached to the child’s hair. Head lice can be detected by combing your child’s hair using a special fine-toothed lice comb which is available in the pharmacy.

Why are head lice cases on the rise?

Head lice cases are on the rise, the culprit appears to be children spending more time outdoors during the summer and playing with other children, providing the ideal conditions for head lice to spread. Research by First Aid for Schools has uncovered a direct link between head lice and major events that take place during the summer months such as sports days, festivals or outdoor play, which see children playing an mixing in large numbers.

Bruce explains: "With children spending more time outdoors at large gatherings and major events over the summer, the chances of headlice transmission have significantly increased. As they return to the close quarters of the classroom, the likelihood of an outbreak is even greater."

He continues: "Children have been enjoying a summer of freedom, attending festivals, parties, and outdoor events. While this has been fantastic for their social development, it has also made them more susceptible to head lice." Adding: "As schools prepare to reopen, parents need to be extra vigilant."

To help parents navigate this increased risk, Derek Bruce offers the following advice:

Step up checks

Conduct head checks on your child at least once a week, especially in the first few weeks of the school term. Early detection is crucial.

Educate and protect

Make sure your child understands the importance of not sharing items like hats, hairbrushes, or hair accessories with others.

Choose the right treatments

If head lice are detected, use a clinically proven treatment and follow the instructions precisely. Avoid untested home remedies, which can be ineffective and may even worsen the problem.

Stay Informed

Keep up to date with advice from health professionals and schools, and don’t hesitate to consult your GP if you’re unsure about the best approach.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms and how to treat head lice and nits at NHS.UK.