The Myton Hospices - Scott Pace

The Myton Hospices is hoping to perform something of a Christmas miracle on Giving Tuesday and raise an amazing £25,000 in just 24 hours so more people in Coventry and Warwickshire can access a Hospice Bed.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Myton Hospices is hoping to perform something of a Christmas miracle on Giving Tuesday and raise an amazing £25,000 in just 24 hours so more people in Coventry and Warwickshire can access a Hospice Bed.

Myton is joining charities worldwide in the world’s biggest one-day fundraising campaign on Tuesday 3rd December which aims to encourage people to donate to those in need. Myton recently launched their Urgent Appeal to raise £240,000 to fund the recruitment, training and salary of five registered nurses for a year. The charity has been blown away by the support they have received and would like to thank everyone who has made a donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myton knows how generous their amazing supporters are and they couldn’t let Giving Tuesday go by without another push towards reaching their overall target, plus their friends at The Box Factory have kindly agreed to match donations up to £25,000 in effect doubling any donation you make. Added to that, volunteering superstar, Margaret Kite, will also be at Waitrose in Kenilworth raising money for Myton on the day.

The Myton Hospices - Odell-Pace port

If you want to help their Urgent Appeal by supporting them on Giving Tuesday, and are able to make a donation, no matter how big or small, it really will make a difference to ensure they can be there for more people like Scott and his family this Christmas and beyond…

In November 2023, Scott Pace was diagnosed with bowel cancer and was told it had spread to his liver and that he had small lesions on both of his lungs. Devastatingly Scott, aged just 30, and his family were told no further treatment was available.

Sheena Odell-Pace, Scott’s mum, said:

“We were unsure how long Scott would be with us but the main goal was to keep him as pain free and comfortable as possible. The Myton Hospices was mentioned, and initially Scott didn’t want to go as he thought it was where old people went to die, but his brother Alex and a friend took him to Coventry Myton Hospice. Whilst they were outside, Scott said he would be happy to be there for Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Myton Hospices - Odell-Pace Christmas table at Coventry Myton Hospice

Scott was admitted to Coventry Myton Hospice on 23rd December, just two days before Christmas Day. The family were determined to enjoy their Christmas together. Sheena added:

“On Christmas Eve, myself and Alex collected all our Christmas decorations from home whilst Scott’s dad, Bill, and the wonderful staff moved some tables and chairs into Scott’s room for us to decorate. On Christmas Day, we cooked our Christmas meal of a roast duck and potatoes to bring to Scott with Myton providing vegetables for our feast. We enjoyed some port – a Christmas tradition of ours – and we had our family Christmas, the four of us together making the most of what was likely to be our last Christmas Day together.

“We will be forever grateful to Myton and the amazing staff who gave up their own Christmas Day to enable us to celebrate with each other, with Scott being as comfortable and pain free as possible. The day will be one we’ll always remember.”

Scott died on Sunday 7th January 2024, aged just 30 years old, only two months after he was diagnosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out how you can support The Myton Hospices this Giving Tuesday online at www.mytonhospice.org/giving

With your support, the charity can ensure more people like Scott can access a Hospice Bed at Myton, so that they receive the specialist palliative and end of life care they so desperately need and deserve. Thank you!