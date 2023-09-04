An England rugby player was on hand for a special opening event to mark the arrival of the David Lloyd brand in Rugby.

The site at Houlton has been a hive of activity since Anthony Watson – now ruled out of the rugby world cup through injury - joined a number of borough dignitaries for last month’s special event.

There were speeches, menu tasters and guided tours of the facilities.

These include the gym, indoor and outdoor pools, spa and spa garden, tennis and padel courts, group classes, kids classes and activities, plus a clubroom and business area.

Attendees included Borough Cllr Luke Russell (Cons, Hillmorton), Houlton’s residents’ events team and Hillmorton Vicar Rev Steve Gold.

Change Please, partners of David Lloyd Clubs, were stationed outside offering its coffee to visitors, which is also available within the club.

Every cup sold helps towards people experiencing homelessness and offers them a living wage job, housing, training and employment opportunities.

General manager at Rugby, Jack Phillips, said “It was a joy to welcome our new members and the wider community to the club.

“Rugby locals have welcomed us with open arms into their community and we are so glad to return the favour and welcome them into the new club.

“When you visit, be sure to keep an eye out for nods to Rugby’s rich history.”