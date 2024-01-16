Hillmorton pensioner praises police for coming to rescue after bad fall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hillmorton pensioner has praised Rugby police who came to her rescue after she had a bad fall.

Maureen Roberts, 80, said police officers went ‘above and beyond’ when she fell at home in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

She activated her 24-hour alarm, but was unable to get up off the floor to answer the response call.

Maureen struggles with health problems.

Maureen, who has osteoarthritis, said: “I was shouting ‘help, help, help’.”

Police made their way to Maureen’s home and asked her if she needed an ambulance.

"They went above and beyond,” Maureen said.

"The wait for an ambulance was four hours so the police stayed with me until I felt better."

They helped Maureen into her chair, kept her company and didn’t leave until they were certain she was well.

"I’ve got a badly bruised face, but I’m OK,” Maureen added.