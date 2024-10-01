Home visits hearing service launches in Rugby
The Specsavers Home Visits team are now on hand to offer hearing checks, advice on NHS and private hearing device options as well as ear wax removal, for those who can’t get to a store on their own due to a physical or mental illness or disability.
Five residents at St Mary's Nursing Home in Harborough Magna were visited by the Specsavers team, who conducted full hearing checks with the latest equipment and fitted hearing devices.
Chrissie Phelan, manager at St Mary's Nursing Home, says: ‘It’s wonderful for our residents to have access to at-home hearing care, especially for those who are bedbound and reliant on such services.’
The launch of the new audiology service comes on the back of demand for the Specsavers Home Visits optical team who are currently supporting the eyecare needs of isolated and vulnerable customers across the town.
Headed up by Hasan Shahzad, who has more than a decade of experience in audiology, the team will be on hand throughout the week for those that qualify for the service.
‘I’m delighted to be able to offer this valuable service to people in Rugby,’ comments Hasan, audiology director Specsavers Home Visits.
‘Having had a nephew born with hearing loss, and accompanying him to the various hospital appointments, I set my heart on helping others with their hearing needs and went on to study audiology at university. I feel so privileged to now be in this position to help more people to hear – hearing loss can be so isolating, so is especially important for those already in potentially detached environments.’
Specsavers Home Visits offer free NHS-funded eye and hearing checks for those who are unable to visit their opticians or audiologists in store unaccompanied. The visiting teams can perform full and thorough eye and ear examinations within the comfort of people’s own homes, using specialist equipment adapted for home-use.
