Hospital volunteers celebrate 500 years of service in Rugby
“Volunteers continue to deliver, week in, week out, with commitment, enthusiasm and good humour more hours of service than before the pandemic struck”
Volunteers met in Rugby to celebrate 500 years of service to patients and hospital staff.
They were honoured at the latest meeting of the Friends of St Cross.
Volunteers who have completed over ten years of service were recognised for the importance of their contribution to the hospital by Rugby Mayor Carolyn Watson-Merret, Andy Hardy and Dame Stella Manzie, chief executive officer and Chair of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire Trust.
Elizabeth Burnett, trustee of The Friends, said: “In recognition of the fact that many of our volunteers have retired later than those recruited in earlier years, and so may choose to volunteer for a shorter period than their predecessors, the Board has decided to reduce the length of time to qualify for long service awards from 15 years to ten years.”
A list of 90 volunteers was read out during the ceremony, with 35 still volunteering and given over 500 years of service in total. Many volunteers had already received awards for 15 years of service.
Doug Jones, chair of The Friends, said: “The various services provided by the Friends at St Cross are managed through a team of eight service co-ordinators leading the 150 plus volunteers who continue to deliver, week in week out with commitment, enthusiasm and good humour more hours of service than before the pandemic struck. To all our volunteers both new and long serving, I thank you for your service.”