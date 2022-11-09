Long-serving volunteers thanked by Andy Hardy, Dame Stella Manzie and Councillor Carolyn Watson-Merret, The Mayor of Rugby. Photo by John Bolton

Volunteers met in Rugby to celebrate 500 years of service to patients and hospital staff.

They were honoured at the latest meeting of the Friends of St Cross.

Volunteers who have completed over ten years of service were recognised for the importance of their contribution to the hospital by Rugby Mayor Carolyn Watson-Merret, Andy Hardy and Dame Stella Manzie, chief executive officer and Chair of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire Trust.

Elizabeth Burnett, trustee of The Friends, said: “In recognition of the fact that many of our volunteers have retired later than those recruited in earlier years, and so may choose to volunteer for a shorter period than their predecessors, the Board has decided to reduce the length of time to qualify for long service awards from 15 years to ten years.”

A list of 90 volunteers was read out during the ceremony, with 35 still volunteering and given over 500 years of service in total. Many volunteers had already received awards for 15 years of service.