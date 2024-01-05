Hypnotist will bring intrigue, wonder and entertainment to Rugby for series of cabaret fundraising nights

“I wanted to support charities which are close to the hearts of those in the community”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A much-respected hypnotist will bring intrigue, wonder and entertainment to Rugby for a series of cabaret fundraising events.

The Poldark Show will raise money for OurJay Foundation, The Myton Hospices and Fred Bennett’s Don’t Look Down Fund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Money from ticket sales, raffle prizes donated by many local businesses and games on the night, will contribute towards the total amount raised, along with the venue hosts and artists reducing their fees.

See the Poldark show in Rugby.

A full cabaret line up of entertainment includes; magician and mind reader, Angus Baskerville, who will open the show with his sleight of hand trickery and impossible mentalism predictions.

This will be followed by live music from local bands Midnight and The Record Covers, who will perform tracks new and old giving the audience enough time to get settled for the event headliner; master stage hypnotist, Poldark, who will amaze and astonish audiences.

Wrapping up the event, is local award-winning Disc Jockey Rob Facer, bringing the audience onto the dance floor with favourite hits from across the decades. The

Advertisement

Advertisement

events are hosted by event compere, Henrik Court, who will bring an extra special element of fun and of course, fundraising opportunities through games, raffles and prizes.

The events will help local charities.

Poldark, who has been performing stage hypnotism for over 30 years, said: “It’s always been really important to me to support charities and being new to the area, I wanted to support local ones which are close to the hearts of those in the community. All three charities are just that and my team and I are privileged to have been working with Naomi, Louise and Laura to bring these events to life”.

Arnold House in Rugby is the host of the first event on Friday, January 26, with the next two events being held at the Draycote Hotel on Friday, February 2 and Friday, February 9.

Tickets for all three events priced at £25, are being sold through Eventbrite – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/nikki-rollins-75172206613