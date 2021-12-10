'I am concerned by the inconsistency' - Rugby MP to rebel against new Covid restrictions

Mark Pawsey in Parliament. File image.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey plans to rebel against the latest round of Covid restrictions after being left concerned by their inconsistencies.

Today, December 10, Mr Pawsey issued a statement to explain the reasoning behind his decision - and here it is in full below:

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"On Wednesday, I listened very carefully to the Secretary of State for Health as he set out new restrictions in the House of Commons at the same time as the Prime Minister gave his press conference.

"My first thought was for the impact on the hospitality sector which, while not affected directly, has suffered greatly over the past 18 months and has already seen many cancellations as a result of the measures bought in two weeks ago. There is no doubt that it will experience more cancellations in the run up to Christmas.

"I am concerned by the inconsistency of a message that says it is safe to attend an office party, but not to go into work. I do not believe that Parliament should introduce any new restrictions which are not fully understood by the public or which do not have widespread support.

"I believe that we should be careful about rushing into new restrictions at a time when assessments from both the US and EU are that the Omicron variant of Covid is less dangerous than those we have already experienced.

"I am hugely supportive of the advice to my constituents to receive two doses of the vaccine and a booster and continue to urge them to do so, but remain opposed in principle to proposals for mandatory vaccination or vaccine passports.