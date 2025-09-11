“I could barely move” Coventry man shares life changing surgical story

Terence Wrighting, 74 from Coventry, could barely move as a result of debilitating back pain. But following specialist back surgery by one of the West Midland’s leading neurosurgeons he was back walking within days. Describing the surgeon and staff at The Meriden Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, as “extraordinary” and having “given me my life back.”

Struggling with debilitating back pain for years, Terence’s quality of life had been dramatically impacted by his condition. “I couldn’t stand. I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t lie down,” Terence explained.

He went onto say, “I was in a right mess, and the pain was savage. I don’t even know how I managed to get to the appointments as I could barely move.”

Terence’s condition deteriorated the point where he was sent for an emergency consultation. Surgery was offered immediately due to the severity of his condition but following the advice of specialist teams he was recommended to Professor Mohammad Amjad Shad, a consultant neurosurgeon at The Meriden Hospital in Coventry.

Terence at The Meriden Hospital post-surgery.

“This wasn’t my first time meeting Professor Shad. Six years earlier, I had had spinal surgery with him and he was great,” Terrence explained. In 2019 Terence had metalwork inserted to stabilise his back. Providing some rest bite from the pain, the operation planned for July 2025 would be building upon that work and extending the previous repair. Professor Shad also added a fusion to prevent further movement.

Knowing that he would have to wait to be seen by Professor Shad, Terence decided to endure the pain for a little longer, confident that he would be in the best possible hands and would achieve the outcome he wanted, a decision he later described as being “worth every moment.”

“I knew from before that he was the best person for the job,” Terence explained. “He talked me through everything and explained what was going to happen. I remember following the surgery he came to see me and went through everything he had done,” Terence concluded.

Terence was operated on at The Meriden Hospital in July 2025 and miraculously in just a couple of days he was back walking. Describing the moment he could walk again as “Extraordinary” and how “I felt confident that I was now set up for the rest of my life.”

Terence with his family at The Meriden Hospital.

Commenting on his experience at The Meriden Hospital, Terence said, “everyone is so happy there. From the people on reception to the nursing staff. It makes you as a patient happy. I cannot thank them all enough. They’re excellent.”

Recovery was repaid and Terence was able to begin doing everyday activities again, things that he had been unable to manage before. To aid his recovery, Terence was under strict instructions not to bend of lift to ensure his back continues to heal.

Back on his feet, Terence experienced a transformation he could only describe as “through the roof” in terms of pain relief. Before his operation, Terence’s life was dominated by pain, but now he is on the road to recovery and soon will be able to return to the things he loves.

When asked about the future, he said “the future wouldn’t be possible without the expertise of Professor Shad and the care I’ve received from the team at The Meriden Hospital.

“I cannot wait to be back working on my beloved allotment but that will have to wait until I’m fully healed. He’s given me my life back for a second time. Hopefully, this will keep me going for the rest of my days.”

Terence’s story is a powerful reminder of how skilled surgery, combined with the compassionate delivery of care can transform someone's life, restoring their independence and quality of life following years of pain.

Terence’s consultant, Professor Amjad Shad, consultant neurosurgeon said: “Mr Wrighting had already been through multiple spinal operations in the past, and by the time I saw him, his pain was overwhelming – he was could not stand, walk and struggled to sleep. This was a very complex procedure, but all went smoothly, and I am delighted to see how well he is recovering. It is a privilege and extremely rewarding to witness such a dramatic improvement in a patient’s quality of life and I am so pleased that he is now enjoying life again pain free.”