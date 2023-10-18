In pictures: Electric atmosphere as more than 1,000 runners take part in Rugby Half Marathon

“Congratulations to all of this year’s runners and we hope to see you running with us again next year or at another event before then”

More than 1,000 runners were in fantastic spirits as they pounded the streets of Rugby for a half marathon.

Organisers at RunThrough, who took over the run for the first time, said the event was a resounding success.

Runners were able to chat with their like-minded fellow starters, get any last minute refreshments needed from vendors and exhibitors as well as take part in a group led warm up put on by the organisers.

Once out on course, even when things got tough in the latter miles, runners pulled through, supported each other and still managed to smile for the camera as they crossed the finish line.

Medals were immediately placed around the runners’ necks, who then enjoyed a well-deserved rest. Some took advantage of the available massages.

Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough, said: “We are very proud for the Rugby Half Marathon to have been such a success in its first year of RunThrough organising the event.

“Our mission is to inspire an active nation through running and the provision of high quality, welcoming and inclusive events which the Rugby Half Marathon fully lived up to. I am excited for it to continue doing so as the event continues in future years.

"Congratulations to all of this year’s runners and we hope to see you running with us again next year or at another event before then.”

Entries for the 2024 Rugby Half Marathon are open now with a limited period of early bird pricing which runners can take advantage of on the website.

Runners from the event, on October 1, can access all of their event photos for free via RunThrough’s photo website https://www.rugbyhalf.com/

1 . Rugby Half Marathon Runners jump to it. Photo: RunThroughEvents

2 . Rugby Half Marathon Miles of smiles. Photo: RunThroughEvents

3 . Rugby Half Marathon Smiling runners keep going. Photo: RunThroughEvents

4 . Rugby Half Marathon Arms in the air. Photo: RunThroughEvents