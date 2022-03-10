Is life about to get a little easier for Rugbeians visiting UHCW? 1,600 more parking spaces added to the site

The new car park. Photo courtesy of UHCW Trust.

A new staff car park comprising 1,600 spaces is set to open at Coventry hospital as part of a project to improve the experience of patients and visitors.

Rugby residents have previously written to this newspaper to voice their frustration over an occasional lack of parking when having to use the hospital in Coventry.

NHS officials are hopeful that the new car park will solve these problems - staff will be provided with secure parking spaces, freeing up spaces for patients and visitors at the front of the hospital.

Professor Andy Hardy, chief executive Officer at UHCW NHS Trust, said: “I am delighted to see this vital piece of infrastructure come to fruition.

“The new car park will have a potentially game-changing impact on staff, patients and visitors – delivering an enhanced experience of accessing the hospital.

"By providing more dedicated staff spaces the Trust will also be better able to recruit and retain staff.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to our partners Prime Plc and Montel Civil Engineering, as well as our local communities, for helping to make this possible.”

The car park has been brought about University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust, in partnership with health and care property developer Prime Plc and constructed by Montel Civil Engineering.

As well as offering additional secure parking to staff, the ‘game-changing’ development will help to increase parking capacity for patients and visitors at the front of the hospital.

The car park is due to welcome its first staff members on Monday, March 14, as part of a phased launch running up until the end of the month.

Staff Car Park 11, as it will be known, contains CCTV cameras, extensive lighting and a dedicated short access route to the back of the main University Hospital building to enhance user safety.

UHCW NHS Trust has allocated permits across differing shift patterns to help support traffic flow across the site.