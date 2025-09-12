The hormone-free male contraception pill has reported no significant side effects 💊

A male contraception pill has passed its first safety trial.

Known as YCT-529, the hormone-free medication has reported no significant side effects.

The research is promising but the medication coming to market is still a long way off.

There is hope for the first male contraception pill after a hormone-free medication passed its first safety trial.

Known as YCT-529, the medication has reported no significant side effects, unlike hormonal medications explored in the past, it doesn’t suppress testosterone levels, with early studies proving promising.

The burden of contraception has largely fallen on women, with options from the pill, implants, and IUDs; however, this breakthrough may finally lead to the development of a contraception medication for men.

Is there a male contraception pill?

There is no male contraception pill currently available. There are only two options of contraception for men include condoms or a vasectomy. However, this could change in the future after a hormone-free male contraception pill has passed its first safety trial.

Known as YCT-529, this pill works by temporarily targeting a protein in sperm that enables it to fertilise an egg, and could be taken only once every few days, rather than daily.

Unlike hormonal medications explored in the past, it doesn’t suppress testosterone levels, with early studies showing no significant side effects.

When could the male contraception pill be available?

The medication has passed its first hurdle, with the first human trial showing no significant side effects; however, it is a long way off from becoming available on the market.

Men’s Health Expert Peter Fotinos from Male Excel said: "For too long, contraception has been framed as solely a woman’s responsibility, leaving men with only two options: condoms or vasectomy. The development of a hormone-free male contraceptive pill like YCT-529 is a landmark moment in men’s health and gender equity.

“We’re now at the cusp of a cultural shift. Contraception should be about shared responsibility, not just defaulting to women. If this pill reaches the market, it could give couples new ways to plan their futures together.”

You can find out more about methods of contraception and the options available at NHS.UK.