"It pains me to see mum get upset about losing her hair" - Brave Rugby schoolboy's pledge for cancer-stricken mother

Jack says goodbye to hair in honour of mum

A Rugby schoolboy felt helpless when his mum was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer at the start of the year.

Jack Billy Woods, 14, is having his hair shaved in honour of brave mum Sarah, 46, who is losing her locks due to cancer treatment.

The SEN teaching assistant found a lump at the end of November.

True bond: Jack and his mum Sarah.

Sarah, a mother of three childen, is currently undergoing gruelling chemotherapy.

She said: “The wait for results after my biopsies was horrendous.

"When I was diagnosed I was terrified for my kids, that's all I could think about.

“And then my consultant told me I'd have chemo and would lose my hair; that was hard to take.”

Sarah going through treatment.

Sarah tried ‘cold cap’, where a hat that is worn during chemotherapy treatments. Its cooling effect reduces blood flow to the scalp, which also reduces the amount of hair lost.

Her son wanted to support his mother.

Jack, 14, said: “January 4th is the day I returned home to the devastating diagnosis of her awful condition.

"I wasn't sure what to feel. I was scared and worried about the challenges we were facing and the danger my mum’s health was in.”

Jack said he was anxious and fearful about the future he faced along with his mum and siblings Thomas, 10, and Daisy, 8.

“As time has gone on, mum has progressed through her tough chemotherapy sessions, but she is still standing strong and I couldn't be more proud. However, considering her use of the cold cap, a cap used to reduce the amount of hair she loses that inflicts pain while she wears it, she is still losing a large amount.”

Jack is going to have his hair shaved, so she doesn’t have to suffer alone.

"It pains me to see how upset she gets after losing each amount of hair after every session,” he went on.

"In addition, I have started a fundraiser to raise money for Cancer Research UK as a favour for the many who are also struggling with this condition or for those finding it difficult to cope.”

Two of Jack’s friends have also agreed to brave the shave next month.

