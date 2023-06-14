"It's the worst pain I've ever experienced" - Rugby people urged to stay safe as temperatures soar

“The symptoms came on pretty quickly. Confusion, slurred speech, intense thirst, followed by agonising cramps in every part of my body.”

In the early hours of Sunday morning, I honestly thought I was about to take my final breath.

I was in so much pain, turmoil and discomfort, death couldn’t come quick enough.

"Best stick on a hat and a bit of sun cream,” said my partner Stephen as I skipped out the door with my daughter on a weekend shopping trip to Coventry.

My partner called 111 and they sent an ambulance.

"I’ll be fine.”

Famous. Last. Words.

I’m sure our powerful life force ‘got me’ while I was waiting outside Blue Banana for my daughter, who insisted on getting her belly button pierced on the hottest day of the year.

I probably wasn’t out in it for that long, but that burning golden sphere takes no prisoners.

The symptoms came on pretty quickly. Confusion, slurred speech, intense thirst, followed by agonising cramps in every part of my body. I was so agitated and angry. I couldn’t settle or find one position I felt remotely OK in.

Then I couldn’t move and had the intensive nausea. Everything, even breathing, made sickenss rise from the depths of my belly right up to my head.

Numbness prickled my arms and legs. I could only crawl or walk hunched over while making primal noises like a birthing animal.

Stephen did everything he could to cool me down, but nothing was working.

That’s when I heard him on the phone to the emergency services. They arrived pretty quickly and did several checks, confirming that it was indeed heat stroke, but they were hopeful I wasn’t about to shuffle off the mortal coil.

I had an anti-sickness jab, they gave us some advice and off they went.

If you remember the scene in an American Werewolf in London where David turns full wolf, well, that’s initially how I felt. As it progressed, I then morphed into the Exorcist girl. Many swear words were shouted and it was, indeed, like I’d been possessed by an entity from the underworld.

The Mask then made an appearance as I watched my heart beat out my chest at a scarily unnatural pace.

I was actually shouting out prayers to God and making pledges and deals about being a better person if I was healed.

And in time, healed I was (thank you Father) oh and Stephen and Jasmine, who have kindly and patiently seen to my every need.

It’s now a few days on and I still don’t feel right. I do know something, I can NEVER go through that again.

So please, remember columnist Mary Schmich’s speech, later released in 1999 as the song ‘Everybody's Free To Wear Sunscreen’. It might just save your life.

Contact NHS111 if you need help or advice. 999 should only be used in emergency.

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.