Kenilworth opticians focuses on mums in charity fundraiser

The Specsavers team are holding a raffle with a difference at The Square store in aid of Action for Children and will be giving away a free pair of single vision glasses to the lucky winner.

They are encouraging visitors to the store to tell them why their mothers mean so much to them and will draw a winner at random.

The raffle will run for two weeks from Monday, March 4, for two weeks until 18 March, including Mothering Sunday itself.

Specsavers Kenilworth team members Danielle, Fayha, Sophie and Eva.

‘We are looking forward to hearing about some of the wonderful mothers who live in our community,’ says store director Ambreena Ahsan. ‘We want to show local mums how much they are appreciated and give people the opportunity to express this creatively.’

Each nomination has a suggested donation of £1, plus the store will be running a ‘guess the number of sweets in a jar’ game to raise extra funds for the charity, which has a specially adapted bungalow in Kenilworth offering a residential short break service to disabled children and young people.

Entrants must have an in-date eye test. The prize is a pair of single vision glasses, but the winner can upgrade this for an extra cost.