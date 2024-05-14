Leamington boost for muscular dystrophy charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal Leamington Spa Town Council’s Community Grant Fund has awarded £2,000 to a charity supporting people living with muscular dystrophy.

The Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Alan Boad, visited MD Support Centre at Westwood Business Park, Coventry, to find out more about the charity’s work.

The grant will go towards the provision of physiotherapy sessions for MD Support Centre’s service users from the Royal Leamington Spa district.

Helen Hone, Fundraising Manager for MD Support Centre, said: “We are extremely grateful for this donation and it was a pleasure to welcome Cllr Boad, who was able to meet our staff and service users, and see in person the work that we do to support our local MD community.”

(L-R) MD Support Centre’s Ruth Hereford, Helen Hone and CEO Sarah Ann Moore with Cllr Boad

Muscular dystrophy is a lifelong condition and the charity is one of only two organisations nationwide providing long-term physical therapies to help adults with MD and neuromuscular conditions maintain their mobility and independence.

Chair of Trustees and service user Ruth Hereford said: “We provide hands-on, proactive and functional support to help people continue to live active, meaningful lives. The diagnosis of a progressive neuromuscular condition can be devastating and our aim is to provide an anchor for our service users to steady and support their journey.”

MD Support Centre has more than 520 service users - around half from Coventry and Warwickshire – and accepts referrals from hospital consultants and GPs.

Alongside its in-person therapies, the charity offers online sessions such as exercise classes, mindfulness and breathwork. It also provides a community of friendship and peer support for service users, carers and families.