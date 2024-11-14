Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nuffield Health has launched Aquablation therapy, a revolutionary robotic procedure to treat patients with enlarged prostates, also known as Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), at its Warwickshire Hospital in Leamington

Research shows that 1 in 2 men aged between 51-60 report they have BPH1, and it affects up to 3 million men in the UK each year with approximately 30,000 needing surgery.

Common symptoms of BPH include difficulty passing urine or fully emptying the bladder, as well as an increase in frequency of needing to urinate. If untreated, it can lead to more severe symptoms, including acute urinary retention and infections.

Aquablation therapy - a National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommended procedure – is a revolutionary, robotically-executed procedure that removes prostate tissue using the power of heat-free water.

From Left to right: Tom Lamb, Director of Operations, Maya Harris, Consultant Urologist, Rahim Kaba, Consultant Urologist, Phil Curran, Health System Director, Janie Anderson, Consultant Urologist. Picture supplied.

Additionally, it is the only procedure that combines a camera - a cystoscope - with ultrasound imaging, giving the surgeon the ability to see the entire prostate in real time, resulting in precise and consistent results and rapid recovery times.

Clinical studies have demonstrated its effectiveness in providing substantial relief from symptoms and maintaining low rates of irreversible complications, regardless of prostate size or shape.

Patient-reported outcomes are equal to, or better than alternative procedures, with this treatment boasting 99.5 per cent continence preservation rate, preserving 100 per cent of erectile function, and maintaining 89 per cent of ejaculatory function.

Nuffield Health’s ambition for Aquablation therapy is to not only provide those impacted and living in the area with a treatment that could drastically improve symptoms and quality of life, but to also tackle the year-long waiting list the procedure currently has within the NHS.

Offering this therapy in new regions will help to alleviate this number, along with wider pressures on the national health system.

Phil Curran, hospital systems director at Nuffield Health Warwickshire Hospital said: “With this condition impacting so many men, it’s imperative that we source and provide a solution for those impacted, but to also help reduce the burden on the NHS.

"Installing this therapy in our hospitals also reinforces our purpose of building a healthier nation, as we utilise innovative technology within treatments to improve quality of life for our patients.”

For more information visit https://www.nuffieldhealth.com/hospitals/warwickshire