Leamington Spa cancer charity raises £35,000 with virtual trek across UK

Local cancer charity Neuroendocrine Cancer UK (NCUK) completed a six-month virtual fundraising initiative, the Neuroendocrine Cancer UK Virtual Pathway Challenge, finishing at the Neuroendocrine Cancer Centre of Excellence, University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

The Virtual Pathway Challenge has surpassed all expectations by raising an impressive £35,000 in support of essential neuroendocrine cancer research.

Over 50 dedicated participants have collectively covered almost 50,000 miles through walking, running, and cycling, symbolically traversing the length of the nation.

The journey began in Scotland, winding through Northern Ireland, Wales, and England, with participants stopping at each neuroendocrine cancer centre and clinic along the way.

Neuroendocrine Cancer UK Team beginning their 21km walk

The concluding leg of the challenge took place today, starting at the NCUK head office in Leamington Spa and concluding at University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire.

Maria Page, a neuroendocrine cancer patient, expressed the significance of research for this prevalent cancer: “I have first-hand experience with the fears and anxieties that accompany a neuroendocrine cancer diagnosis. Living with an invisible condition, I, like many others, have had to conduct my own research and become my own advocate.”

Neuroendocrine Cancer ranks as the 10th most prevalent cancer in England and the second most common cancer of the gastrointestinal tract. Shockingly, from 1995 to 2018, the incidence of Neuroendocrine Cancers in England surged by an astonishing 371%, surpassing the 116% rise in all other cancers combined.

The success of the Neuroendocrine Cancer UK Virtual Pathway Challenge not only highlights the dedication of participants but also underscores the urgent need for continued research and support in the battle against neuroendocrine cancer.