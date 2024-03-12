Learn more about giving a guide dog mum a forever home at Guide Dogs 'Mother's Day' this weekend
The charity’s Spring Guide Dog Mum Volunteer Taster Day is being held at its National Centre (CV33 9QJ), just outside Leamington Spa, on Sunday 17 March.
At the event, you can find out about becoming a Breeding Dog Volunteer for Guide Dogs, where you have a guide dog mum living with you permanently, with all costs covered, and have the unique experience of having guide dog pups born in your home.
The charity has around 250 guide dog mums, who all live in volunteers’ homes, within an hour’s drive of its National Centre, so it can run its breeding programme.
The event will be running from 1pm until 4pm and is open to anyone who would like to discover more about this rewarding and vital volunteering role.
Kelly Newton, Operations Manager at Guide Dogs, said: “Our mums are selected for our breeding programme because of their excellent health and temperament and have the very best ‘guide dog’ genes.
“We’re looking for suitable homes for our mums across The Midlands and we cover all the costs involved.
“Come along to our taster day to learn more about being a Breeding Dog Volunteer for Guide Dogs, speak to volunteers who love doing the role, and our expert staff who support our volunteers every step of the way.”
Please note, to ensure the health and safety of the dogs at the charity’s National Centre, pet dogs are not able to attend this event.
For more information, visit the event page here: https://fb.me/e/3p9YnoGNt, email [email protected] or call 0800 781 1444.