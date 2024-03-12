Learn more about giving a guide dog mum a forever home at Guide Dogs 'Mother's Day' this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity’s Spring Guide Dog Mum Volunteer Taster Day is being held at its National Centre (CV33 9QJ), just outside Leamington Spa, on Sunday 17 March.

At the event, you can find out about becoming a Breeding Dog Volunteer for Guide Dogs, where you have a guide dog mum living with you permanently, with all costs covered, and have the unique experience of having guide dog pups born in your home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has around 250 guide dog mums, who all live in volunteers’ homes, within an hour’s drive of its National Centre, so it can run its breeding programme.

Guide Dogs Breeding Dog Volunteers with two guide dog mums and puppies

The event will be running from 1pm until 4pm and is open to anyone who would like to discover more about this rewarding and vital volunteering role.

Kelly Newton, Operations Manager at Guide Dogs, said: “Our mums are selected for our breeding programme because of their excellent health and temperament and have the very best ‘guide dog’ genes.

“We’re looking for suitable homes for our mums across The Midlands and we cover all the costs involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Come along to our taster day to learn more about being a Breeding Dog Volunteer for Guide Dogs, speak to volunteers who love doing the role, and our expert staff who support our volunteers every step of the way.”

Guide dog puppies being held by Guide Dogs Breeding Dog Volunteers

Please note, to ensure the health and safety of the dogs at the charity’s National Centre, pet dogs are not able to attend this event.