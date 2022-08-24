Leukaemia appeal fun day in Rugby puts smile on 'Princess Lilah's' face

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lilah with mum Gemma and friend Stephanie.

A little girl from Rugby took a well-earned break from her leukaemia treatment to enjoy a fun day in her honour.

Mum Gemma Baylis and daughter Lilah, 4, joined families at Rugby Railway Club on Sunday.

"It was so nice to see Lilah smiling and enjoying herself,” said Gemma.

Having fun at the disco.

"Lilah had such a good day and was in high spirits. She really is an inspiration considering everything she is going through.”

Stephanie Whyment is raising money for Lilah, who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

She has set up a GoFundMe page and has already helped raise thousands for the family.

Stephanie, who organised Sunday’s party, said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came to the charity event; it was an amazing day for such an amazing little princess.

Lilah.

"Lilah well and truly enjoyed herself and loved her party. Also another massive thank you to Julie Watkins, Hayley Whyment, Letitia Lane, Zoe Cullum, Millie Moo and Lorraine Holland who all did stalls and assisted with helping out with the day. Thank you to everyone who donated raffle prizes too.”

The fun day, which included a disco, refreshments and games, raised £408.50.

Stephanie added: “Thank you to all the staff at Rugby Railway Club and a massive thank you to the manager Michelle.”

Lilah was diagnosed at Christmas after being taken to hospital with symptoms similar to meningitis.