Local optician urges community not to be tone deaf to hearing loss

A local optician and hearing care provider is urging the over 50s to get their hearing checked this Hearing Awareness Month [November].

The rallying call from Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care on Regent Street, Rugby, follows customer research which revealed that a significant number of those surveyed believed their partner was selectively ‘tone deaf’ when asked to do something at home. And men were three times more ‘tone deaf’ than women.

But there could be more to it than simply being lazy or ignorant; it could be a sign of hearing loss. Half of those that responded, admitted their partner regularly watches TV or listens to the radio with the volume up too high and a third suspected their partner was experiencing hearing difficulties. And almost 50% weren’t aware of the association between untreated hearing loss and the increased risks of dementia*.

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care’s branch manager, Sarah Cave, said: “We can all enjoy a joke about being ‘tone deaf’ and whether men are more likely to display it than women, but it’s no laughing matter if it is a sign of hearing loss.

Hearing Awareness Month infographic

“The changes in our hearing are often so subtle and happen over time, that it can be very hard for us to notice the impact it’s having on our lives and those around us. Plus, we know that the earlier we can seek help the better.

“That’s why regular hearing checks are so important, which is why during November we are running the hearing check challenge – as we encourage everyone to come in and discover how good they are hearing.”

The good news is that it’s never been easier or more convenient to access NHS hearing care in Rugby as local people can now book directly. And if hearings loss is identified, NHS funded hearing aids can be supplied and fitted on the same day. Previously, those seeking NHS hearing services had to be referred by a GP.

“We are delighted to be able to offer self-referral NHS hearing care, in addition to our private services, so whatever your hearing loss we can provide an option for you,” Sarah added.

To support Hearing Awareness Month, Scrivens has set an online Hearing Check Challenge with free hearing screenings also on offer at local branches.