A man has died at Rugby Railway Station after being found on the tracks.

British Transport Police received reports that a person was on the tracks (yesterday) Thursday.

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to Rugby at 11.47am yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended. However, sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

