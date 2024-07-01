Marie Curie calling on politicians to commit to fixing the crisis in end of life care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Right now, 1-in-4 people die without the care they need and without action now, more people will have a bad experience at the end of life, which is why Marie Curie – the UK’s leading end of life charity – are calling on MPs to pledge their commitment to end of life care in the July election.

For the 9-in-10 people dying in the UK today who need palliative care, there’s no time to wait.

Marie Curie, who last year provided direct support to more than 61,800 people through its services, is asking politicians to commit to; ending the postcode lottery in access, finding a sustainable way to fund vital end of life care that doesn't rely on sponsored marathons and tea parties and set a national plan for end of life care with 24/7 access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to research from the charity, in 2022, there were 9330 deaths in Coventry and Warwickshire, leaving 33,040 people bereaved. Of the 9330 people who died, Marie Curie estimates that 8400 would have had palliative care needs and 2100 may have died without the end of life care they needed.

Marie Curie call on next government to fix end of life care

In the current system it is too common for people to be dying frightened, alone and in avoidable pain, forced to go to A&E when they don’t need or want to be there, which in turn creates unnecessary stress for families, and the NHS.

By addressing these problems, governments can reduce the impact on the NHS, clear the backlog, reduce hospital admissions and help those facing the end of life do so with dignity, expert care in the place they want to be surrounded by who they want to be with.

Coreen Astle, Head of Operations & Quality for Marie Curie in the Midlands said: “Every day my team see how important it is that people who are reaching the end of their lives get good care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That support is invaluable for people who are terminally ill, and for their loved ones. Sadly, we simply aren’t able to reach everyone in the Midlands and dying people are falling through the cracks. The next government must do more to fix this crisis.”

"Marie Curie have launched a petition which will be delivered to the next Prime Minister after the election. It has over 45,000 signatures so far and calls for the next government to ensure dying people have 24/7 access to the care they need to stop them dying with avoidable pain and unmanaged symptoms.

“Successive governments have failed to make end of life care fair. And because of our ageing population, we have reached a flashpoint. During the next parliament, over three million people will have died and nearly all of them will need palliative care.