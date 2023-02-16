“My message to anyone, like me, who suffers from depression, give drawing or painting a go. You can escape in your own little world. Don't be afraid of art. Everyone's their own artist”

A Rugby dad who suffers with depression is now spreading joy to others with his large following on TikTok.

David Bingham, 38, is encouraging people suffering with mental health to pick up a pencil and draw.

He has worked as maintenance crew member at McDonalds since 2011.

David Bingham.

David said: “During my 45 minute breaks, five days a week, I will sit in the lobby and draw.

"A lot of customers stop to comment on how amazing my work is. Many suggested a TikTok page, so I thought, why not?”

The self-taught artist now has a growing audience on TikTok and uploads the different stages of his artwork.

"I have no art qualifications or degrees and my artwork at school, well, was questionable,” David went on.

Coombe Abbey. Picture: David Bingham

“Some of my work is from photographs I have taken, like my favourite piece of Coombe Abbey. Other pieces are taken from loyalty photographs, but I always ensure they get the credit.”

He is still learning new techniques and his work is improving all the time.

David, who is married with two children, said: “I will often watch tutorials on YouTube or videos from other artists on Facebook.

“I suffer from depression and use art to escape. I would encourage anyone struggling to give it a go.”

He said his eldest son loves nothing more than to get in the art zone with dad.“He is nearly six,” said David.

"He loves it when I paint or draw with him. I painted a few of his favourite characters from TV. He said he wants to be like me, so we went out and bought him his own artist sets so he can express himself.”

Next on the list is a painting of Rugby in watercolour.

David said: “My message to anyone, like me, who suffers from depression, is to give drawing or painting a go. You can escape in your own little world.