Meet Rugby birthday boy Bill who celebrates 102 years with a nip of whiskey
Rugby birthday boy William Thompson puts his 102 year life down to not smoking and enjoying a nip of whiskey.
Celebrations have been in full swing at Overslade House Care Home to mark the resident’s special day.
William, known as Bill, was joined by staff, relatives, and friends as he celebrated another landmark birthday this week.
Guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Joanne Kolat-Furca.
Bill came from a family of ten siblings but has survived all of his siblings.
He worked on planes as an RAF Engineer and was drafted to India during his service. Bill’s first job at the age of 14 was at a butcher’s in Rugby town centre
delivering orders on a bicycle.
Bill tells how his father had a cow in a paddock behind the house that helped to keep the grass down, they had no running water or electricity and the toilet was at the bottom of the garden in Lower Street, Hillmorton.
He married Florence in 1947 and they were married for 68 years.
Bill became the manager at Paddox butchers and was there for 35 years; he also owned a small holding with pigs and chickens. This was jointly owned with his
brother, along with five shops in Hillmorton, the fish and chip shop, a veg and haberdashery shop that was run by his mother another shop was rented out as a
post office.
Bill received his Telegram from the Queen on reaching 100 years of age and apparently married the same year as the Queen and Prince Phillip.
During their happy marriage Bill and Florence had four children, three daughters and one son.
When asked the secret to a long life Bill said: “I never smoked, I like a good whiskey, keep a good appetite, and most of all keep working and keep going as long as you can.”
Violeta Baesu, General Manager of Barchester Overslade House added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches another amazing milestone. Bill is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”