Cavan Roberts was last seen boarding a train in Rugby station at 6.11pm on May 1

Police have launched an appeal to help find a teenage boy who has gone missing from his home in Ryton-on-Dunsmore.

Cavan Roberts, 16, was last seen boarding a train in Rugby station at 6.11pm on May 1.

The train was on its way to Birmingham, but officers believe he may have got off in Coventry,

Cavan Roberts, 16.