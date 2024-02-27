Mods ride into Rugby for fundraising gigs to help children and young people with cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are gearing up for a weekend of fundraising gigs as they help to raise £1m for Teenage Cancer Trust.

The gigs feature a nationwide group called ‘March of the Mods’ which will perform a month-long series of 32 fundraising gigs during March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gigs in Rugby take place tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday at 6.30pm, at the Rugby Workers Club in Oliver Street.

The Mods support the Teenage Cancer Trust.

There will be live bands such as Fossil Fuel, Solid Bon and Johnny Seven.

March of The Mods is the brainchild of Eddie Penny, a bus driver, and Teenage Cancer Trust supporter, from Liverpool. Twelve years ago, he had the idea of staging a series of mod music gigs across the country in March.

The gigs so far have raised over £853,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ticket holders will enjoy mod music and raise vital funds for Teenage Cancer Trust and brain tumour charities.

Teenage Cancer Trust funds specialist hospital units, nurses, and youth workers across the UK.

Eddie said: “March of the Mods once again will harness its group power to raise funds through its events for charity.

“From its humble beginnings, March of the Mods has always given 100% of what it raises to worthwhile charities, with Teenage Cancer Trust being the charity that has linked all our events together. Each year over 200 bands and DJs along with the event organisers give their time free of charge to benefit those less fortunate than themselves. We are proud of what has been achieved over the years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emma Cross, senior relationship manager for the North West and Cumbria at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “No teenager or young person should ever have to face cancer alone.

“We’re incredibly proud of the money raised so far at these iconic events and excited to see what can be achieved this year, as March of the Mods gets even closer to achieving its one million pound goal.”

“Every pound raised is vital in allowing us to protect our specialist services to ensure young people get access to the very best treatment, care and support no matter where they are based.”

James Lambell aka Jimmy the MOD DJ, is another one of the organisers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “On the Friday we have two bands playing and three DJs.

"We have opening the event a young MOD DJ called Tom Milne who will be followed by the fantastic band Fossil Fuel, then we have another DJ called Robin Scott who is one half of Two steps Beyond DJs. Then we have a Jam Tribute band called Pretty Green who I will state are absolutely brilliantant. Finishing the Friday night off we have one of our female DJs Nessy playing Northern Soul.”

The doors open at 6pm and the event finishes at midnight.

On Saturday, the doors open at 1.30pm and the day is opened by DJ Nessy before local band Solid Bond kick off the live entertainment.

James added: “Then we have the second half of Two Steps Beyond Mr Paul (Maffs) Matthews spinning the vinyl, followed by Johnny Seven from Coventry. Then all the way down from Blackpool we have the brilliant DJ Jemima Higgins, we then follow this with a band from the North East called The Lemontops giving you their take on some MOD classics. Then all the way from Norfolk DJ Kevin Andrews, closely followed by another Coventry band The Smashed Vinyls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Afterwards we have Frankie (5 Shirts) Cleverley spinning the wax with classic Northern Soul before we bring on our local band The Jellyheads to finish the weekend off.”

Tickets are available from The Rugby Workers Club in Oliver Street, Sheep Street Cobblers in Rugby and 13 Collective Clothing in Daventry.

Prices are £7 for Friday only; £10 for Saturday only and

£14 for the whole weekend All proceeds go to charity - Teenage Cancer Trust and MIND.

Scooters will be on show inside the club as well over the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement