Much-loved Rugby 'character' Kyle dies aged 36

Kyle was loved by everyone who knew him.

A much-loved ‘character’ from Rugby has died from pneumonia aged 36.

Kyle Hollings, who used to work at London Calling! was a familiar face in the town.

Dozens of people have left tributes on his Facebook page after his death on August 17.

Now funds are being raised to help give Kyle the send off he deserves.

His niece, Shakita Hollings, said: “My uncle was a very well known man in Rugby.

"He passed away suddenly, leaving us all heartbroken.”

Hundreds of pounds have already been collected in Kyle’s honour.

"I have set up a Go Fund Me page to help his family afford a nice funeral,” Shakita added.“He was very young and will be missed so much. If anyone is willing the help support my family with any donation, any amount will be appreciated.”

She said Kyle was a lovely, funny, caring, liked man.Shakita added: “My uncle was certainly a character and that’s why I think he is remembered by everyone.”