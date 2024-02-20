Mum's tribute to 'beautiful little fighter' who died from rare genetic condition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum who works in Leamington has paid tribute to her ‘beautiful little fighter’ who died from a rare genetic condition.

Lois Zapasnik’s three-year-old daughter Elsa touched thousands of people during her short lifetime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a fitting tribute to her daughter, Lois has become a Trustee at Zoe’s Place to help other children and families.

Lois Zapasnik said her three-year-old daughter Elsa

Lois, who is a solicitor at Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins where she is known by her maiden name Harrison, said: “We lost our beautiful daughter Elsa last summer. She was an incredibly special little girl who touched so many lives and we are beyond proud of our little fighter.

“Zoe’s Place provided us with huge support in many ways. The amazing team looked after Elsa for respite overnight stays, which gave us a chance to catch up on some much-needed sleep.”

Lois said Elsa enjoyed her time at the charity, taking part in activities that would not have been accessible to her anywhere else.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: “I wanted to do something to thank Zoe’s Place, and also to help other families like ours, which is why I’ve become the first bereaved parent trustee at Zoe’s Place.”

Elsa on holiday with her family.

Zoe’s Place cares for babies and young children with life-limiting, life-threatening or complex conditions.