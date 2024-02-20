Mum's tribute to 'beautiful little fighter' who died from rare genetic condition
A mum who works in Leamington has paid tribute to her ‘beautiful little fighter’ who died from a rare genetic condition.
Lois Zapasnik’s three-year-old daughter Elsa touched thousands of people during her short lifetime.
In a fitting tribute to her daughter, Lois has become a Trustee at Zoe’s Place to help other children and families.
Lois, who is a solicitor at Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins where she is known by her maiden name Harrison, said: “We lost our beautiful daughter Elsa last summer. She was an incredibly special little girl who touched so many lives and we are beyond proud of our little fighter.
“Zoe’s Place provided us with huge support in many ways. The amazing team looked after Elsa for respite overnight stays, which gave us a chance to catch up on some much-needed sleep.”
Lois said Elsa enjoyed her time at the charity, taking part in activities that would not have been accessible to her anywhere else.
She added: “I wanted to do something to thank Zoe’s Place, and also to help other families like ours, which is why I’ve become the first bereaved parent trustee at Zoe’s Place.”
Zoe’s Place cares for babies and young children with life-limiting, life-threatening or complex conditions.
Lois added: “The team at Zoe’s Place became an extension of our family and treated Elsa like their own. Their help was huge to us, so I hope I can help raise funds, and the profile, of Zoe’s Place, so more families like ours can benefit from their incredible work.”
