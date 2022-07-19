National award for caring Rugby schoolgirl who goes extra mile to help others

Lexie Watkins with her award.

She received a National Young Citizen’s Award from Pauline Kimber, of the Rotary Club of Rugby.

Her tireless fundraising efforts were noticed by the club in December and they nominated her for the award.

Lexie, 12, said: “Thank you so much to Pauline Kimber for seeing me in the newspaper last year and nominating me for the award.

Lexie on one of her stalls to help raise money for the children's air ambulance.

“I knew absolutely nothing about any of it. Everyone had kept it a secret from me.”

Lexie, who has her own fundraising Facebook page called ‘Lexies Little Luxuries’ is a passionate supporter of the Children’s Air Ambulance and has helped raise hundreds of pounds so far.

She added: “At the end of July I will be bike riding ten laps of the 4.8 mile loop trail at Draycote Water in Rugby. I will be cycling 48 miles in total in less than a week.”

Her target is to hit £3,500 for her chosen charity by Christmas.

Lexie with her award from Rotary's Pauline Kimber.

She said: “Please, if anyone would love to sponsor me, every pound helps.

“This is going to be one of my biggest challenges yet, but I can’t wait.”

Pauline presented the award at the Young Adults Art Exhibition at St Andrew’s Church. “This young lady does such a lot for people in Rugby and I’m so happy to give her this award because it honours the individual.

“Lexie brings a lot of joy to people worse off whether it be homeless people, elderly people or her friends and family in times of need.

“If this young lady comes knocking on your door asking you to support her cause, please do, because she really does go above and beyond for others.”

Mum Angela said her daughter has helped collect items for foodbanks: “Lexie makes me incredibly proud.

“It's been a hard year for us all as we lost our Grandma in February. But Lexie has been my absolute rock.”