National Medical Director visits UHCW NHS Trust to see ‘game-changing’ thrombectomy service

NHS England’s Medical Director Professor Sir Stephen Powis has visited University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust to learn more about the expert stroke care provided to patients across the area.

Professor Powis, alongside the National Clinical Director for Stroke David Hargroves and regional/national colleagues, spent the morning at University Hospital, Coventry visiting the Thrombectomy service and discussing upcoming developments.

Mechanical thrombectomy is a minimally invasive procedure that removes blood clots from arteries within the brain for patients who have suffered a stroke. The intervention has been shown to significantly increase positive patient outcomes and decrease the risk of long-term disability.

In line with the NHS’s national commitment, UHCW NHS Trust is working to further expand access to mechanical thrombectomy.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis (sixth from left) during the visit to University Hospital, Coventry

Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “Mechanical thrombectomy is a game-changing treatment for stroke patients, which can dramatically improve outcomes and reduce disability.

“The NHS Long Term Plan outlined our aim of expanding access to thrombectomy for eligible patients and it was great to hear the progress being made across Coventry and Warwickshire to ensure people have timely access to this vital treatment regardless of when their stroke occurs.”

Joined by Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer and Jonathan Young, Chief Medical Officer, Professor Powis and Dr Hargroves were shown round the service and patient pathway which included the emergency department, cardiac catheterization laboratory and Ward 41 - Stroke.

Professor Hardy said: “The Thrombectomy service has been designed so that patients experience the best outcomes possible following a stroke, when specialist intervention is key and every moment counts.

“It’s been fantastic to see the difference this service is making to patients from across the region so far, and we hope it will continue to significantly change the outlook for stroke patients in our communities.”