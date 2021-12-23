NHS gives message to Warwickshire residents about accessing its services and getting their Covid vaccinations over Christmas

The NHS is reminding people in Warwickshire that it is not too late for the to get any of their Covid vaccination jabs with many sites operating over the Christmas period and into the new year.

Last week, NHS staff gave more than 95,000 vaccinations across Coventry and Warwickshire - a new record for the area.

Appointments can be made at most sites via the NHS website , by calling 119, or by responding to a text message from your local GP practice.

An NHS spokesman said: "It is not too late to come forward to protect yourself, your family and friends from Covid-19.

"We’re encouraging anyone who has not yet had their first, second or booster dose to receive it over the festive period to give maximum protection against Covid-19 into the New Year. "

A number of sites will be open between tomorrow (December 24) and up to and including January 3.

The full list of vaccination sites across the Coventry and Warwickshire area, including those open to walk-ins, can be found here.

People who need to see a GP for urgent issues over Christmas will still be able to do so but must be aware that appointments may be at a different site or practice to their usual one.

The GP out-of-hours service and extended access service are available and are accessed by calling a GP practice as usual.

Those who need to order repeat prescriptions and normally use the Prescription Ordering Direct service (POD), should be aware this will be closed on the weekends and the bank Holidays but will be open as normal between 8am and 5pm on all other days.

Residents can also use their local pharmacy to get advice on minor health concerns, over-the-counter medication and emergency prescriptions if needed.

Community pharmacy opening hours are likely to differ from their usual times and some pharmacies may not be open at all on some days over the festive period.

For the list of pharmacies in Coventry and Warwickshire click here.