Northamptonshire plumbers' merchant raised £3m for UK Teenage Cancer Trust charity

‘We could provide over 100,000 hours of nursing care to young people with cancer’

City Plumbing has raised £3m for Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT), the UK’s cancer care and support charity providing specialist teenage units in NHS hospitals.

The employees across the Crick-based business in Northamptonshire dedicated countless hours to reach the £3 million fundraising milestone. They raised money through a variety of fundraising activities, including hikes and climbs, as well as cycling rides, treks, walks, and marathons.

Dave Evans, CEO at Highbourne Group, the parent group of City Plumbing, said: “It has been remarkable to see so many people get involved and be inspired to raise money for a charity we all believe in.

City Plumbing, located in Crick, Northamptonshire, raised £3m for Teenage Cancer Trust, the UK’s cancer care and support charity providing specialist teenage units in NHS hospitals.

“We are so proud to have raised £3m so far, and judging by the commitment of everyone I speak to, I am certain that figure will continue to rise.”

The company has supported Teenage Cancer Trust since 2012, making it one of its longest-standing ‘charity of the year’ partnerships.

“We first launched the partnership 11 years ago by asking colleagues to vote for the charity they wanted to donate to, and it has brought everyone in the business together,” said Dave.

Mike Church, City Plumbing’s regional manager, said: “This charity has been in our lives for a very long time, TCT feels part of the family now. The inspiration came years ago when a Teenage Cancer Trust ward was opened where I live in Southampton. That has driven a lot of our passion, being so close to home.”

Teenage Cancer Trust provides care and support for young people. The charity funds nurses, youth workers, and hospital units in the NHS to assist young people throughout their treatment.

Dr Louise Soanes, the chief nurse at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “On behalf of all Teenage Cancer Trust’s nurses, we’d like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to City Plumbing for all their fundraising.

“The total raised means that we could provide over 100,000 hours of nursing care to young people with cancer, helping them to cope with the trauma of a diagnosis and making sure they are cared for during treatment.

Founded in 1990, the Teenage Cancer Trust charity works across the four nations of the UK, with a specialist unit in almost every major NHS cancer treatment hospital across England.

“Raising such a large sum of money is an incredible achievement and will make such a huge difference to so many,” said Dr Louise.

The charity organises events for young people with cancer to help them recover and connect with others in similar circumstances. The website provides easy-to-understand information to support young people and families affected by cancer.

Paul McKenzie, the director of engagement at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We are so grateful to the team at City Plumbing for their incredible commitment and they should all feel so proud as we reach the £3m milestone.

“The money they have raised has helped so many young people and families facing cancer through the toughest times imaginable, and we can’t thank them enough for the incredible difference they’ve made. I see and hear the real change that support enables every day.”

City Plumbing employees across the business went above and beyond to raise money for the charity, some of the key charity champions over the year include Pam McCulloch, Mike Church, Linda Graham, and Wayne Shepherd.

Mike Church won a Charity Hero award last year after taking on an ‘Ulti-Mike Challenge’, which saw him run greater and longer distances throughout the year, culminating in a 72-mile run from Bognor to Poole, the width of his region.

“We raised just short of £15k in our region last year and I am excited to see what we can reach this year with all the activities in the pipeline,” said Mike.

One of the employees had the Teenage Cancer Trust logo tattooed on his body to help raise funds.

“It has been a real team effort for a cause we now hold close to our hearts, and we are determined to set our goals even higher for the future.

“A big thank you to everyone, and especially our friends at Teenage Cancer Trust who inspire us every day with the work they do,” said Dave.

Here are some of the big fundraising moments in the history of the partnership between City Plumbing and the Teenage Cancer Trust charity:

In 2012, employees raised £9,600 as part of the Brave the Brecon Beacons challenge in South Wales' Brecon Beacons mountain range. They faced several tasks including canoe rafting along the reservoir and a 30 kilometres bike ride while strategically orienteering to the top of the mountains.

In 2013, the company raised £14,000 at the Bristol Ball.

In 2014, employees raised almost £20,000 by driving a rally car 3100 kilometres across the Sahara as part of the Great Dumball Rally driving challenge.

In 2016, £18,000 were raised at the West Midlands Charity Ball.

In 2022, the City Plumbing senior leadership raised £20,000 by walking for 31 kilometres from the head office in Crick to their Rugby store while carrying a boiler, as part of the Big Delivery challenge.

In January 2023, a group of employees climbed Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales, raising £11k.

