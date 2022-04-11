Nuneaton Foodbank lists items required

Nuneaton Foodbank continues to support people across the community and donations of food and money are vital to its work.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 11th April 2022, 6:02 pm
Nuneaton Foodbank has a number of donation points where you can help to make a difference

In terms of food donations it has several donation points in Nuneaton – at Sainsbury’s, Asda, Dunelm and Nuffield Health – plus the Co-ops in Attleborough and Bulkington, accessible during normal opening hours.

The current list of urgently needed items is as follows:

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

- pasta sauce

- tinned spaghetti/loops

- custard (tins or cartons)

- rice pudding

- tinned fruit

- coffee

- tinned potatoes

- puddings

- cereals

- squash

- fruit juice

- tinned fish

- tinned tomatoes

- tinned carrots

- crisps

- dog food

- toilet rolls

- shampoo

- washing-up liquid

- washing powder

- nappies size 5+6

- shaving foam/gel

At present they’ve got plenty of:

- porridge

- bottled water

- chickpeas/red kidney beans

- dry pasta

- baked beans

For more information of how to support the foodbank’s work, click here.

Read More

Read More
All set for Easter fun at Nuneaton Museum
Sainsbury'sDunelmASDA