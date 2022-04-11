Nuneaton Foodbank has a number of donation points where you can help to make a difference

In terms of food donations it has several donation points in Nuneaton – at Sainsbury’s, Asda, Dunelm and Nuffield Health – plus the Co-ops in Attleborough and Bulkington, accessible during normal opening hours.

The current list of urgently needed items is as follows:

- pasta sauce

- tinned spaghetti/loops

- custard (tins or cartons)

- rice pudding

- tinned fruit

- coffee

- tinned potatoes

- puddings

- cereals

- squash

- fruit juice

- tinned fish

- tinned tomatoes

- tinned carrots

- crisps

- dog food

- toilet rolls

- shampoo

- washing-up liquid

- washing powder

- nappies size 5+6

- shaving foam/gel

At present they’ve got plenty of:

- porridge

- bottled water

- chickpeas/red kidney beans

- dry pasta

- baked beans