In terms of food donations it has several donation points in Nuneaton – at Sainsbury’s, Asda, Dunelm and Nuffield Health – plus the Co-ops in Attleborough and Bulkington, accessible during normal opening hours.
The current list of urgently needed items is as follows:
- pasta sauce
- tinned spaghetti/loops
- custard (tins or cartons)
- rice pudding
- tinned fruit
- coffee
- tinned potatoes
- puddings
- cereals
- squash
- fruit juice
- tinned fish
- tinned tomatoes
- tinned carrots
- crisps
- dog food
- toilet rolls
- shampoo
- washing-up liquid
- washing powder
- nappies size 5+6
- shaving foam/gel
At present they’ve got plenty of:
- porridge
- bottled water
- chickpeas/red kidney beans
- dry pasta
- baked beans
