Nuneaton midwife celebrates her 70th birthday still doing a job she loves – delivering babies at George Eliot Hospital

Nirmala Sharma

There were special celebrations for midwife Nirmala Sharma as she reached her 70th Birthday, still doing a job she loves – delivering babies at George Eliot Hospital.

Nirmala qualified in 1980 before joining the George Eliot on the March 1, 1990. She now works in the triage section of the maternity unit after spending nearly 30 years as a community midwife.

Her career has seen her deliver more than 1,000 babies including two generations of children in some families.

Her family celebrated her birthday on the 13th February with a surprise family meal and colleagues also showered her with cards and surprises.

Nirmala said: “I’m a huge fan of the TV programme Call the Midwife and I still remember living many of the experiences showcased on the programme, including using the red telephone boxes and having to go out at the drop of a hat when you got a call to say a mum-to-be was in labour.

“I would encourage anyone to qualify as a midwife at any age. My job is so rewarding and I never get tired of seeing those beautiful little miracles every day. It is an honour to be a midwife and I just love it. Age is just a number and I have absolutely no intention of retiring just yet. This is my hobby, my life.”