Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and patients at CHEC Worcester were celebrating this week after the community-based healthcare provider marked a whole year of working in partnership with the NHS to increase patient choice and reduce waiting times.

Since first opening its doors at St. Martin’s Quarter in April 2023, CHEC Worcester has provided ophthalmology and gastroenterology services to more than 7,900 patients and completed over 1,200 cataract surgeries. The community hospital has also succeeded in consistently maintaining very low waiting times, with patients currently able to access treatment in up to one week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s hard to believe it’s only a year ago that we welcomed our first patients to CHEC Worcester,” comments Kathryn Irving, Hospital Manager. “We’d like to thank the local community for choosing CHEC, trusting us to deliver the highest standards of care, and for joining us to celebrate our first anniversary this week!”

Ophthalmology and Gastroenterology Hospital commemorates first anniversary

Over the last 12 months, CHEC Worcester has pioneered a series of initiatives that make it easier for patients to access its community-based healthcare services. These include a free Home to Hospital™ pick up service and an online patient booking app.

“Patient choice and reducing waiting times are at the forefront of the NHS agenda. Working in partnership with the NHS, we constantly look for new ways to make it easier for patients to exercise that choice and access the treatment they need,” continues Kathryn.

CHEC has established a stronghold for community healthcare provision across the West Midlands region, with hospitals in Coventry and Stoke, and a new site confirmed to open in Kings Norton. Throughout the UK, CHEC now has more than 20 hospitals.