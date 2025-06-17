Over-25s may have to wait for an ADHD diagnosis – but you don’t have to wait to get support

Following the Coventry & Warwickshire Integrated Care Board’s (ICB) decision to suspend NHS referrals for ADHD assessments for adults over 25, local therapist and neurodivergent coach Hannah Chatterley of Choose Your Way is urging individuals not to lose hope—and more importantly, not to wait to seek help.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the NHS and Mental Health Foundation, more than 500,000 people in England are currently waiting for ADHD assessments. In some areas, delays can stretch into years. While the current suspension is specific to Coventry & Warwickshire, it highlights a national trend: adult ADHD services are being deprioritised, with resources redirected to tackle urgent backlogs in children’s services.

Many in the neurodivergent community now worry this could set a precedent for similar decisions across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although waiting for a diagnosis can be disheartening, Hannah encourages people not to feel stuck. “You can begin understanding yourself and accessing the right tools now—there are paths forward that don’t depend on a diagnosis.”

“My own ADHD diagnosis was life-changing,” says Hannah. “But the real turning point came when I stopped waiting for permission and started getting curious about who I am and what I need.”

Practical Steps You Can Take While Waiting

1. Talk to your GP or local mental health services

They can still support you with mental health concerns, offer talking therapies, explore medication options, and connect you with wider services.

2. Request workplace adjustments

Under the Equality Act 2010, you’re entitled to reasonable adjustments based on your needs—not a formal diagnosis. This could include flexible hours, noise-reducing tools, or additional breaks.

3. Work with neurodivergent-affirming therapists, coaches, and mentors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many professionals offer support without requiring a diagnosis. They can help you explore your strengths, challenges, and ways to work with your brain—not against it.

4. Explore your needs and thinking patterns

Journaling, sensory mapping, self-assessments, and values-based reflection can provide clarity on what works best for you—before or alongside diagnosis.

5. Connect with peer groups and neurodivergent-led communities

You’re not alone. Online forums, in-person meetups, and community spaces can offer support, shared experiences, and helpful tools.

6. Apply for Access to Work

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This government scheme helps people stay in employment through coaching, equipment, and specialist support. You don’t need a diagnosis—just evidence of how your condition affects your job.

7. Consider applying for PIP (Personal Independence Payment)

PIP helps cover the extra costs of living with a long-term condition. It’s based on how your daily life is affected—not whether you have a formal diagnosis.

“You don’t need a diagnosis to start talking,” says Hannah. “And if I’m not the right fit, I’ll help you find someone who is.”

Support is available now through Choose Your Way, offering neurodivergent-affirming therapy and coaching.

Get in touch at [email protected] or visit www.chooseyourway.co.uk to learn more.