Plants and produce for all - farmers' union supports Shipston's home nursing summer fundraiser

The farmers’ union, NFU, is to sponsor a huge community fundraiser to help one of Shipston’s most valuable services.

NFU Mutual Central-South Warwickshire is putting its support behind Shipston Home Nursing’s 2025 Plant and Produce Sale which takes place in May.

The sale is one of the charity’s most successful and highly-anticipated fundraising events and last year’s event raised over £11,000.

The sale (or sales!) has enjoyed incredible success and growth since its inception. This year it takes place on May 10 – 11 and will see dedicated volunteers hosting table-top stalls from their driveways across 14 locations in the region, including the picturesque villages of Great Wolford, Brailes, Ettington and Whichford.

L-r - Jon Bird, Agent, NFU Mutual Central South Warwickshire & Pershore, Allison Allen, Fundraising and Communications Coordinator - Shipston Home Nursing; and Gemma Roberts, Head of Nursing Care - Shipston Home Nursing

Shipston Home Nursing, founded in 1997, provides free specialist palliative care for patients with life-limiting illnesses who wish to be cared for at home, offering expert nursing support through a dedicated team of Registered General Nurses and Healthcare Assistants.

As a local charity it ensures compassionate, high-quality care for both patients and their families throughout their illness, relying entirely on the generosity of donors and supporters to continue delivering this essential community service.

Jon Bird, Agent at NFU Mutual Central-South Warwickshire, said: “We are proud to support Shipston Home Nursing and be part of such a community-driven event.

“The success of the Shipston Home Nursing Plant and Produce Sale is driven by the tireless efforts of volunteers, with plants sourced from local businesses, nurseries, and individuals. It’s a great example of how local initiatives can bring people together while supporting a worthy cause and we look forward to helping them achieve even greater success in 2025.”

Allison Allen, Fundraising and Communications Coordinator at Shipston Home Nursing, added: “Each year we need to raise over £650,000 to fund our vital service and our NHS grant covers just 6% of this. That’s why community events and strong partnerships are essential to our success.

"We’re thrilled to welcome NFU Mutual Central-South Warwickshire as our first ever sponsor for this event and look forward to working together to make this year’s event our best one yet.”

For more information or to get involved in the 2025 Plant and Produce Sale, visit www.shipstonhomenursing.co.uk/events or contact the fundraising team at [email protected]