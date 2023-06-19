Register
Police appeal for witnesses after motorcylist injured in Rugby collision

The incident took place in Technology Drive at around 8.30pm on Friday (June 16).It involved a motorcyclist and a white Mercedes Sprinter van at the junction with Hansen Close
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:37 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was injured in a collision in Rugby.

The incident took place in Technology Drive at around 8.30pm on Friday (June 16).

It involved a motorcyclist and a white Mercedes Sprinter van at the junction with Hansen Close.

Did you see the accident in Technology Drive?Did you see the accident in Technology Drive?
The motorcyclist – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital with suspected head and back injuries. The driver of the van was uninjured.

Investigations are currently ongoing, and officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, who was in the area at the time either walking or driving or who has dashcam footage of it to come forward.

Anyone who can help is encouraged to contact the force quoting incident number 489 of 16 June.

