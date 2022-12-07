Police catch more drink and drug drivers in Rugby as part of Christmas and World Cup crackdown

Warwickshire Police are continuing to target those suspected of being under the influence on county’s roads

Police are cracking down on drink and drug drivers. Illustration picture. Getty Images.

A man in Rugby failed a drug swipe test after police spotted him in a layby.

The 30 year old was arrested last Tuesday night in Freemantle Road, on suspicion of drug driving and possession of what are believed to be class A drugs.

Advertisement

He failed a drug swipe and has been released under investigation pending further tests.

A 26 year old woman from Rugby was arrested on Saturday night after a member of the public reported a collision involving a Ford Focus in Lawford Road, Rugby. Officers attended and the driver failed a roadside breath test. She was later charged to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates Court on January 27, 2023.

Advertisement

A 47 year old man from Dunchurch was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test after he drove behind a police car that was attending a collision in Offchurch Lane, Radford Semele and got out to talk to officers. Officers requested he provide a breath test and he failed to provide one.

He was later charged and is due to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on February 3, 2023.

Advertisement

A 31 year old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Eastlands Road on Friday night.

He was found in the vehicle with the engine running. The man was charged with drink driving and is next due to appear before Coventry Magistrates Court on January 3, 2023 following a first appearance on December 5.

Advertisement

Warwickshire Police are continuing to target those suspected of drinking or taking drugs and driving on Warwickshire’s roads during the World Cup and Christmas party season.

During the first two weeks of the operation officers have stopped 162 vehicles and arrested 45 drivers for drink or drug driving related offences.

Advertisement

The police can stop you at any time and ask you to take a breath test (‘breathalyse’ you) if: they think you’ve been drinking; you’ve committed a traffic offence; you’ve been involved in a road traffic collision.