Put on dancing shoes for spooktacular night of Ska in Rugby to help cancer patients
Rugby’s Arden Angels are well on their way to raising £100,000 to help cancer patients and their families.
Tracie Mills, who has terminal cancer, founded the charity to help other people with the disease being treated in Rugby and University Hospital in Walsgrave.
Friend Nickie Brightwell is inviting over 18s to the latest fundraiser.
She said: “After nearly two years without any major fundraising events from Arden Angels, we are pleased to present 'Skalloween' this Friday at Rugby Workers Club in Oliver Street.
“Our Halloween fundraiser is not for the faint hearted with surprises, shocks and horridness. Ghouls, ghosts and the paranormal lay in wait so be prepared.”
Birmingham Ska Band The Reggulites will perform classic Ska tunes along with guest DJs. Fancy dress is desired, but optional.
Tickets are available via Eventbrite.co.uk priced at £12.50 plus booking fee, also from Sheep Street Cobblers, Rugby and The Workers, Rugby. Doors open at 7pm.
The Arden Angels have so far raised over £78k and now hope to reach their £100,000 target in the next 12 months.
All fundraising will go to supporting the patients, families and staff of The Maple Unit at Rugby St Cross Hospital.
On behalf of the fundraising team, Nickie added: “The work that the team has put into this event is amazing. We just want the people of Rugby to come along and support this event so The Arden Angels can continue their fundraising and help Tracie reach that ultimate £100,000 - everyone knows someone who has been diagnosed with this awful cruel disease.”