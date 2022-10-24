The Reggulites.

Rugby’s Arden Angels are well on their way to raising £100,000 to help cancer patients and their families.

Tracie Mills, who has terminal cancer, founded the charity to help other people with the disease being treated in Rugby and University Hospital in Walsgrave.

Friend Nickie Brightwell is inviting over 18s to the latest fundraiser.

The event is this Friday.

She said: “After nearly two years without any major fundraising events from Arden Angels, we are pleased to present 'Skalloween' this Friday at Rugby Workers Club in Oliver Street.

“Our Halloween fundraiser is not for the faint hearted with surprises, shocks and horridness. Ghouls, ghosts and the paranormal lay in wait so be prepared.”

Birmingham Ska Band The Reggulites will perform classic Ska tunes along with guest DJs. Fancy dress is desired, but optional.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite.co.uk priced at £12.50 plus booking fee, also from Sheep Street Cobblers, Rugby and The Workers, Rugby. Doors open at 7pm.

The Arden Angels have so far raised over £78k and now hope to reach their £100,000 target in the next 12 months.

All fundraising will go to supporting the patients, families and staff of The Maple Unit at Rugby St Cross Hospital.