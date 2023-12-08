The wardens returned to the man's home. He has made a full recovery.

Quick-thinking council community wardens rescued a man suffering from suspected hypothermia in Rugby.

The wardens were on a routine patrol last Thursday when the man was spotted outside of the entrance to the car park in Railway Terrace shortly after 9pm.

He was hunched in a ball and, when approached, unresponsive. With the temperature below freezing, the wardens suspected the man was suffering from hypothermia and quickly wrapped him in a foil blanket.

The man was found near the car park. Picture Google Street View.

The man was soon able to tell the wardens his name and the fact he was a type 2 diabetic.

An ambulance was called and the man was taken to the wardens' van to warm up.

The man, in his 60s, was soon able to tell the wardens where he lived, so one of the wardens took him home while the other stayed at the scene for the ambulance to arrive.

Once home, the warden was able to help the man test his blood sugar level, which was high.

Within the hour, the ambulance arrived having been redirected from Railway Terrace, and paramedics treated the man before the wardens left.

The wardens returned to the man's home earlier this week to check on his welfare, and he has made a full recovery.

Cllr Derek Poole, leader of Rugby Borough Council and portfolio holder for regulation and safety, praised both wardens for coming to the man's aid.

"Our team of community wardens patrol streets and open spaces from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week, working in partnership with the police to tackle anti-social behaviour," Cllr Poole said.

"On this occasion, the wardens' quick-thinking and first aid training meant a man at considerable risk in freezing cold temperatures was treated at the scene before being returned home safely - a happy ending to what could have been a serious incident."

The council's community wardens deal with noise complaints, graffiti, fly-tipping and other anti-social behaviour, while also working proactively to issue crime prevention advice and deliver door alarms to vulnerable residents.