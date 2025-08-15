Reports published for inspection of services at Warwickshire and Rugby hospitals

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated leadership at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust as good and has published reports on five services, following inspections in September and November 2024.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This routine inspection looked at how well-led the trust is, as well as medical care, children and young people, surgery, and urgent and emergency care services at University Hospital, Coventry, and surgery services at Hospital of St. Cross in Rugby.

Medical care and surgery services at University Hospital Coventry have again been rated good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ratings for children and young people and urgent and emergency care services have both dropped from good to requires improvement.

University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire. Image taken from the hospital's Facebook page.

The overall rating for the hospital remains good.

Surgery at Hospital of St. Cross has again been rated good.

The overall rating for the hospital remains good.

CQC now gives NHS trusts a single trust-level rating focusing on leadership and culture that replaces all other ratings at a trust level.

The Hospital of St. Cross in Rugby.

This simpler, more focused approach to rating NHS trusts reflects the strong correlation CQC has found between the quality of leadership at an organisation and the quality of care being delivered.

CQC continues to inspect and rate individual hospital services and locations to capture how people are directly experiencing care at that level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Lyndon, CQC deputy director of operations in the midlands, said: “During our well-led inspection of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, we found compassionate leaders who led by example and put people at the heart of their decisions.

"We spoke to many people who had positive experiences of using services, highlighting the impact that strong leadership was having.

"Despite finding some breaches in individual services, the strong leadership reassured us that action would be taken to tackle these.

“Senior leaders at board level listened to the views and concerns of people in the trust’s care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By listening to feedback and taking action, the trust showed commitment to providing services that meets local population needs and making changes that improved people’s experiences.

“The trust recognised the value of working closely with partner organisations to provide consistent care.

"Teams shared learning and information with other organisations as they collaborated to deliver effective services.

“During our service inspections, while we found some breaches that needed addressing, people told us staff treated them with kindness and respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were pleased with the treatment they received and felt safe.

“We observed a strong learning and improvement culture throughout the organisation.

"Staff in each service reviewed incidents thoroughly and used findings to improve care and support.

“However, pressures across the healthcare system affected service quality and people’s experiences in urgent and emergency care.

"We recognise the trust can’t solve all these issues alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A national increase in people seeking emergency care and insufficient social care provision forces people to remain in hospital beds longer, leading to admission delays from the emergency department.

"I encourage the local healthcare system to continue working together to identify solutions.

“We also had specific concerns about breaches in regulation related to how staff were able to provide safe care and treatment to some children and young people in crisis.

“Overall, leaders and staff should be pleased with our well-led assessment and the many positive findings from our service inspections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We identified areas needing improvement and look forward to seeing their continued progress and how plans mature.”

Inspectors found during their inspection of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire that ‘leaders were capable, compassionate and inclusive and had a strong vision and strategy for the trust aligned to all its plans and objectives’.

The inspectors have also said the trust is a leader in areas of innovation and research and that its leaders managed trust finances well.

The trust achieved financial balance in its most recent accounts and received positive comments from external auditors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the NHS Staff Survey showed there were areas of culture and wellbeing that needed to be improved.

The board needs to demonstrate it was learning and making sustainable change and improvement.

And the trust needs to demonstrate the impact of its equality, diversity and inclusion work on people’s experiences and for its staff.

The reports will be published on CQC’s website pages for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, University Hospital Coventry, and Hospital of St. Cross in the coming days.