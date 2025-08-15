Reports published for inspection of services at Warwickshire and Rugby hospitals
This routine inspection looked at how well-led the trust is, as well as medical care, children and young people, surgery, and urgent and emergency care services at University Hospital, Coventry, and surgery services at Hospital of St. Cross in Rugby.
Medical care and surgery services at University Hospital Coventry have again been rated good.
The ratings for children and young people and urgent and emergency care services have both dropped from good to requires improvement.
The overall rating for the hospital remains good.
Surgery at Hospital of St. Cross has again been rated good.
The overall rating for the hospital remains good.
CQC now gives NHS trusts a single trust-level rating focusing on leadership and culture that replaces all other ratings at a trust level.
This simpler, more focused approach to rating NHS trusts reflects the strong correlation CQC has found between the quality of leadership at an organisation and the quality of care being delivered.
CQC continues to inspect and rate individual hospital services and locations to capture how people are directly experiencing care at that level.
Amanda Lyndon, CQC deputy director of operations in the midlands, said: “During our well-led inspection of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, we found compassionate leaders who led by example and put people at the heart of their decisions.
"We spoke to many people who had positive experiences of using services, highlighting the impact that strong leadership was having.
"Despite finding some breaches in individual services, the strong leadership reassured us that action would be taken to tackle these.
“Senior leaders at board level listened to the views and concerns of people in the trust’s care.
"By listening to feedback and taking action, the trust showed commitment to providing services that meets local population needs and making changes that improved people’s experiences.
“The trust recognised the value of working closely with partner organisations to provide consistent care.
"Teams shared learning and information with other organisations as they collaborated to deliver effective services.
“During our service inspections, while we found some breaches that needed addressing, people told us staff treated them with kindness and respect.
"They were pleased with the treatment they received and felt safe.
“We observed a strong learning and improvement culture throughout the organisation.
"Staff in each service reviewed incidents thoroughly and used findings to improve care and support.
“However, pressures across the healthcare system affected service quality and people’s experiences in urgent and emergency care.
"We recognise the trust can’t solve all these issues alone.
"A national increase in people seeking emergency care and insufficient social care provision forces people to remain in hospital beds longer, leading to admission delays from the emergency department.
"I encourage the local healthcare system to continue working together to identify solutions.
“We also had specific concerns about breaches in regulation related to how staff were able to provide safe care and treatment to some children and young people in crisis.
“Overall, leaders and staff should be pleased with our well-led assessment and the many positive findings from our service inspections.
"We identified areas needing improvement and look forward to seeing their continued progress and how plans mature.”
Inspectors found during their inspection of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire that ‘leaders were capable, compassionate and inclusive and had a strong vision and strategy for the trust aligned to all its plans and objectives’.
The inspectors have also said the trust is a leader in areas of innovation and research and that its leaders managed trust finances well.
The trust achieved financial balance in its most recent accounts and received positive comments from external auditors.
However, the NHS Staff Survey showed there were areas of culture and wellbeing that needed to be improved.
The board needs to demonstrate it was learning and making sustainable change and improvement.
And the trust needs to demonstrate the impact of its equality, diversity and inclusion work on people’s experiences and for its staff.
The reports will be published on CQC’s website pages for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, University Hospital Coventry, and Hospital of St. Cross in the coming days.