Rotary Tree of Light Memorial Service brings comfort to Rugby community

The Book of Remembrance is in St Andrew’s Church until January 6

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The beautiful Tree of Light at St Andrew’s Church in Rugby stays illuminated over the Christmas and New Year in memory of loved ones who are no longer with us.

People gathered for the Tree of Light Memorial Service took place last Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was led by the Rev Canon Newey and the Rev Pam Gould. Their service was aimed at providing comfort for those who are struggling this Christmas.

The remembrance service at St Andrew's Church.

A candle representing all those remembered on the tree was lit and carried through the church to the altar to Rotary’s President, Rob Close.

Amie Boyd and the Community Singers were in attendance.

The Book of Remembrance is in St Andrew’s Church until January 6.

Rotary continues to invite new sponsors to use the form and return it completed to either of the addresses on the form together with your donation to sponsor a light on the tree.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson from The Rotary Club of Rugby said: “The Tree of Light Appeal in aid of The Myton Hospices needs the help of our community in order that they may keep giving support and care to our loved ones.

"Every little helps. You never know who may need it next. So please give generously and we wish you a happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.”

Here are this week’s remembrances: