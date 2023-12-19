Rotary Tree of Light Memorial Service brings comfort to Rugby community
The beautiful Tree of Light at St Andrew’s Church in Rugby stays illuminated over the Christmas and New Year in memory of loved ones who are no longer with us.
People gathered for the Tree of Light Memorial Service took place last Tuesday.
It was led by the Rev Canon Newey and the Rev Pam Gould. Their service was aimed at providing comfort for those who are struggling this Christmas.
A candle representing all those remembered on the tree was lit and carried through the church to the altar to Rotary’s President, Rob Close.
Amie Boyd and the Community Singers were in attendance.
The Book of Remembrance is in St Andrew’s Church until January 6.
Rotary continues to invite new sponsors to use the form and return it completed to either of the addresses on the form together with your donation to sponsor a light on the tree.
A spokesperson from The Rotary Club of Rugby said: “The Tree of Light Appeal in aid of The Myton Hospices needs the help of our community in order that they may keep giving support and care to our loved ones.
"Every little helps. You never know who may need it next. So please give generously and we wish you a happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.”
Here are this week’s remembrances:
Madge and Walter Avery - Mum and Dad; Tony Avery - Brother; Will Allen - Grandson of Donna and Nigel Allen; Eileen Bowers - "Still sorely missed"; Keith Tracy Martin; May and Denis Hamnett (Mum and Dad xx); James Fairey (Uncle Jim x); Clifford (The Dog x); Gwilym & Anne Davies - Dad, Mum, Grandparents - "Very much loved and remembered every day" - Carol Ron & Family; Beryl and Colin Langham - "Remembered with love"; Peggy and Ted Hardy - "Missed every day"; Remembering "Barry Hedges" - our dearly loved Son and Brother of Janice and John and Paul and Natalie - "Forever in our hearts and still loved and missed every day"; David Fitzgerald; Christopher Fitzgerald; May and Ted Coles - "Always in our thoughts"; Pete Coles - "Always in our thoughts"; Jean & Steven Bell - "Always in our thoughts"; Christine Vickers; Andrew Ainslow; Mum and Dad - Barbara Hall and Stan Hall - "Loved and missed"; Clara Townsend; Nellie Powell; Daphne Townsend; Eileen Major; George Major; Brian and Nora Maguire - "Remembered now and always" xx; Patrick Mawson, Dear Husband; Ann Williams, Best Friend; Iain Atkins, Good Neighbour; David John Barby and Ann Elizabeth Kennedy; Gillian Cooper - "Dearly loved friend"; "Greatly missed - Forever in our hearts" - Daniel O'Neill, Paul Simpson, Dave Foot, John and Helge Hurst; Patrick & Beryl Glasheen; Norah McGuiness; Lou, Cyril & David Cox (Mum, Dad & Brother).