Rugbeians urged to get their booster as soon as possible - here's how to get it done

An historic moment last year, with the first public vaccine given at UHCW. Photo previously submitted by the UHCW Trust.

The NHS is encouraging all eligible Rugbeians to get their booster jab as soon as possible, either by booking an appointment or visiting a walk-in centre.

Medics and staff have greatly increased the numbers of appointments available across the county and adding further sites where you can get a jab with no appointment necessary.

As part of the biggest and fastest vaccine programme in health service history, online bookings are now available for everyone over 18.

To be eligible for a booster jab, people must have had their second dose at least three months ago.

Dr Sarah Raistrick, local GP and Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “It’s so important to get your booster as soon as you are eligible.

"The best way to get your vaccine is by booking online at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or by calling 119 – please do keep checking availability as appointments are loaded onto the system every day.

"The website and phoneline are understandably very busy and we thank you for your patience when booking.

“We’re putting on additional appointments at our GP, pharmacy and other vaccination sites to meet demand, as well as adding more places where you can just walk in and get your jab with no appointment necessary.

"You can book an appointment online through the main NHS site or check our local website at www.happyhealthylives.uk/vaccinationdrop-ins for your nearest drop-in site.”

Pharmacies across the area are also on board to deliver the vaccine, with many adding extra appointments and extending opening hours.

All GP-led vaccination centres are extending their opening hours and a number of pop-up clinics are taking place over the coming days, where people will be able to walk-in and get their booster without the need for an appointment.

Pop-ups are taking place in Broadgate in Coventry on Saturday 18th between 10am to 4pm and Sunday 19th between 11am to 4pm. No appointment necessary – just walk in.

Other pop-ups will be held at Coventry Central Library on Saturday 18th between 10am to 4pm and Wednesday 22nd between 3.30pm to 6pm. 1st doses will also be available at this site for children aged 12 to 15 who haven’t yet had their jab.

In Rugby, Locke House, The Railings, Woodside Park, is open for walk-ins 7 days-a-week 8am to pm Monday-Friday, 8am to 5pm Saturday and 8am to 2pm Sunday.

Hillmorton Ex-Service Men’s Club in Rugby is also open to walk-ins this Saturday 18th between 9am to 6pm.

Elsewhere in Warwickshire, Crest Pharmacy in Atherstone is open for walk-ins on Tuesdays and Thursday between 9am to 4.45pm.

For a list of all clinics – bookable and walk-in, please visit www.happyhealthylives.uk/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccinationPlease check back as opening hours are likely to change over Christmas week.

The vaccination centre at Bedworth Civic Hall has increased its capacity to offer 5,500 appointments before the end of December.

It is not offering any walk-ins at the site to focus on booked appointments.

GP teams have been asked to clinically prioritise their services to free up maximal capacity to support the Covid-19 vaccination programme, alongside delivering critical appointments such as cancer, urgent and emergency care.

This might mean that for some people, routine appointments are postponed as part of the national mission to roll out boosters.

Dr Sarah Raistrick added: “General Practice is still open for urgent care.

"Our staff are supporting the COVID vaccination programme so there is likely to be a delay in getting a non-urgent appointment. We appreciate your support and understanding – and urge you to come forward for your vaccination as soon as possible.”

"If you need medical advice and treatment, there are lots of ways to get the care your need:

"If you think you need urgent care NHS111 online www.111.nhs.uk will get you the help you need. (If you are concerned about a child under the age of 5, please call 111).

"Pharmacists are highly qualified medical professionals and can advice and give medication for a number of illnesses and conditions.